FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $310,000.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,653,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,525,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $260,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 45,217 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $121,181.56.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $176,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $99,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $145,920.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $129,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $116,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $102,500.00.

FTC Solar Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.97. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

