G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Up 292.2% in January

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 292.2% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G Medical Innovations

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMVD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in G Medical Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in G Medical Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in G Medical Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000.

Get G Medical Innovations alerts:

G Medical Innovations Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMVD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 64,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,019. G Medical Innovations has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $202.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.