Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.23. 750,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 731,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4.07.

Insider Activity

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Christopher Charles Ferraro acquired 100,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, with a total value of C$358,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at C$563,850.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

See Also

