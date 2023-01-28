Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $358.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $342.00 to $358.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $344.38.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $331.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.36. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.53.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. Analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,626,096.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,404,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

