GateToken (GT) Hits Market Cap of $451.24 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $451.24 million and approximately $594,079.86 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00018129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030153 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00214692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000295 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.16556084 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $660,837.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.