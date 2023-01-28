GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.58 on March 3rd

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GABI opened at GBX 81.20 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 131.74, a current ratio of 131.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £352.61 million and a P/E ratio of 4,060.00. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 70.60 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.91.

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

