Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Geberit stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.56. 18,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98. Geberit has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $68.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBERY. UBS Group lowered their price target on Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Geberit from CHF 499 to CHF 456 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geberit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.20.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

