General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD opened at $227.49 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $206.24 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.29.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

