General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $227.49 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $206.24 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.92 and its 200-day moving average is $236.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

