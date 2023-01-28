General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given New $245.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $227.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.29. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $206.24 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

