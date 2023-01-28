General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $227.49 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a one year low of $206.24 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.29.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

