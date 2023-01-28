General Electric (NYSE:GE) Short Interest Up 34.9% in January

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,789,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2,774.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

