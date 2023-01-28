General Electric (NYSE:GE) Short Interest Up 34.9% in January

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,789,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2,774.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

