Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 53,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 70,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of C$129.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

