Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Cap Hits $600,473.92

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $600,473.92 and $400.17 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

