Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEI shares. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE GEI opened at C$24.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.15 and a 52-week high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.3999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 107.35%.

In other news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total value of C$142,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,019 shares in the company, valued at C$213,840.49.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

