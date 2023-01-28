Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 986.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,832 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.73. 4,108,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

