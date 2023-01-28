Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 68,168 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.30. 5,657,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.