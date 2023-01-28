Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires New Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 404,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $477,656.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,561.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $460,360.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,808,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,310,584.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $477,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,561.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,662,217 shares of company stock valued at $83,474,713. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

