Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Citigroup by 169.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,294,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,474,389. The firm has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

