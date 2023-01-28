Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 119,083 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,056,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVA stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 404,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,611. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.67. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $859,544.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,749,389 shares in the company, valued at $84,901,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 27,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $859,544.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,749,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,901,132.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,662,217 shares of company stock worth $83,474,713 over the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

