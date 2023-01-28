Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Novartis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Novartis by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Price Performance
NVS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.49. 1,702,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,996. The company has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.62. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
