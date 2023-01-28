Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Novartis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Novartis by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.49. 1,702,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,996. The company has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.62. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis Company Profile

Get Rating

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

