Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.43 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

CTAS traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $437.27. 224,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,701. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.19.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

