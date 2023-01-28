Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.20. 1,457,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

About Otis Worldwide



Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

