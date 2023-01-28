Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 175,158 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 957,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,445,000 after acquiring an additional 193,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 345,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WPP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,678. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPP Company Profile

WPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.98) to GBX 1,260 ($15.60) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.33) to GBX 864 ($10.70) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 730 ($9.04) to GBX 770 ($9.53) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.71.

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.