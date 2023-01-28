Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,247 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BX traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.97.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,249,439 shares of company stock worth $170,922,646. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

