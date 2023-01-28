Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 13,320 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $51.86. 18,294,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,474,389. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

