Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $571.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,465. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $574.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.42. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.43.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

