Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,550 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.99.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 302,010 shares of company stock worth $29,275,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $96.86. 7,990,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,607,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.00. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

