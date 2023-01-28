Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 116,105 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,105 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in News were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of News by 1.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,910,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,234,000 after buying an additional 867,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,992,000 after buying an additional 536,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,208,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,011,000 after buying an additional 167,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of News by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,329,000 after buying an additional 164,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of News by 0.4% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,516,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,563,000 after buying an additional 63,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,738. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

