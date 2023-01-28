Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,424 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.70. 947,738 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

