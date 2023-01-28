Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 400 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

WM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,555. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.77 and a 200 day moving average of $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

