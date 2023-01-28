Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 620.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 66,688 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Self Storage by 144.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the first quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 55.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

SELF stock remained flat at $5.30 during midday trading on Friday. 41,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,604. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

About Global Self Storage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 103.58%.

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

