Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 981,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,772,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GTII traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,057. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

