Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Shares Up 0.4%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.79. 1,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 142.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,120,000.

