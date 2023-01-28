Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SNSR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after buying an additional 167,226 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period.

