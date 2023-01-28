Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. 14,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,763,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.