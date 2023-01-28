GlobalData (LON:DATA) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.81) price target on the stock.

GlobalData Stock Performance

LON:DATA opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.48) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,230.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,147.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,250.00. GlobalData has a 1-year low of GBX 900 ($11.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,448 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get GlobalData alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,788,833 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($14.24), for a total value of £32,071,579.50 ($39,707,291.69). In other GlobalData news, insider Graham Lilley sold 65,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($16.22), for a total value of £851,500 ($1,054,228.05). Also, insider Michael Danson sold 2,788,833 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($14.24), for a total value of £32,071,579.50 ($39,707,291.69).

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.