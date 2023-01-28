Goldfinch (GFI) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $22.47 million and approximately $315,161.11 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00398319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,444.51 or 0.27959027 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00586295 BTC.

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,852,087 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.