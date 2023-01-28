Goldfinch (GFI) Trading 18.9% Higher This Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $23.30 million and approximately $375,572.98 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,851,479 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

