Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
GER traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,222. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $13.91.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.