Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

GER traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,222. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 229,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 305,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

