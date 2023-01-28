good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Trading 1.9% Higher

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 137,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 100,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of good natured Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$60.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.