Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as low as C$1.25. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 859,615 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The firm has a market cap of C$443.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$219.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Senior Officer Ryan Paul Ellson purchased 50,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$59,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$338,430.70.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.