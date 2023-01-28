Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on February 15th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1994 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

