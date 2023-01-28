Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($2.51). The company had revenue of C$111.61 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Murray bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$79.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,584.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at C$119,584.05.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

