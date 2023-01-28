Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI) Short Interest Update

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. 50,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,181. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Get Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.