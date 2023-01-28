Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $887,765.07

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Grin has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $887,765.07 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,997.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00382629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.55 or 0.00793788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00577446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00189214 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

