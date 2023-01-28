Grin (GRIN) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $861,729.67 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,096.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00383522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00776480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00095089 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.00580925 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00191097 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

