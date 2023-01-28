Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guangdong Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $73.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Further Reading

