GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $33.80 million and approximately $2,815.40 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009321 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.