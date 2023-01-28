GYEN 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $65,819.50 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $41.43 million and approximately $65,819.50 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GYEN

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

